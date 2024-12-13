SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Traffic and Drainage Study in Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Contact:

Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-6488

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house for the recently completed traffic and drainage study for the area including S.D. Highway 38, between Burr Street and 413th Avenue, and S.D. Highway 38P, from Wallace Street to Highway 38, in Mitchell.

The public meeting open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at the James Valley Community Center, located at 300 West 1st Ave. in Mitchell.

The purpose of this public meeting is to share information, and gather public input, on the traffic and drainage study recently completed to evaluate existing and future conditions of the study area. Proposed potential improvements related to safety and traffic operations, in addition to drainage options, will be shared. There will not be a formal presentation during the meeting.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting or desire additional information on the overall study, information will be made available on the SDDOT study website the day of the meeting at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2043.

Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Comments can be submitted either in person during the public meeting or sent to Mark Lutjeharms, Consultant Project Manager, 2000 Q St., Suite 500, Lincoln, NE 68503 or mlutjeharms@jeo.com. Written comments may also be submitted through the study website.

For more information, contact Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-6488 or stacy.bartlett@state.sd.us.

