Order Reducing Felony to Misdemeanor Is Not Appealable

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the prosecution in a criminal matter may not appeal a pretrial order reducing a felony to a misdemeanor even if the reduction was unauthorized because it did not occur “at or before” a preliminary hearing or at sentencing, as statutorily required.

