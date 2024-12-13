New action plan for a society free from racism

The Government is announcing a new action plan to combat racism and hate crime. Through this concerted action, the Government is taking important steps in the efforts to free Sweden from racism and hate crime. The efforts in this area will be accurate, measurable and long-term. Schools, judiciary, welfare and working life will be in focus.

“Racism is harmful to the individuals subjected to it, but also to society as a whole, which is why it is our shared responsibility to ensure that everyone can feel safe in expressing their identity. We can never allow racism to restrict people’s rights and opportunities in life,” says Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg.

“Nobody should be subject to racism or hate crime. Racism is not just an attack against the person subjected to it but also a threat to our open society, our democracy and its fundamental values. With this new action plan, we’re taking important steps towards combating all forms of racism and hate crime,” says Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

“It is unacceptable that people today in Sweden are subjected to increased threats, violence and attacks in various ways because of religion, culture or ethnicity. The Government’s new action plan against racism and hate crime is an important step towards achieving a Sweden where everyone can feel safe and respected. By focusing on schools, the judiciary and working life, we are taking a concerted approach to creating long-term and sustainable change,” says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

This new action plan is a concerted effort to fight racism in general but also to highlight and combat specific forms of racism through various measures. Based on the available information on the prevalence of racism in Sweden, the action plan focuses particularly on anti-muslim racism, antisemitism, anti-black racism, antigypsyism and racism against the Sami.

Certain highlighted areas that are particularly important to working life are in focus to ensure that the initiatives produce results. The four focus areas are schoolsi, judiciary, welfare and working life. A sub-objective is attached to each of these areas, against which the efforts will be measured. A number of authorities that are considered particularly important are also linked to the focus areas. Those authorities are the Swedish Work Environment Authority, the Equality Ombudsman, the Living History Forum, the Swedish Police Authority, the National Agency for Education and the National Board of Health and Welfare.

In addition to clear sub-objectives, the action plan’s focus on working life is new compared to current efforts to combat racism. Racism and discrimination should not impact people’s working life or conditions. The action plan therefore includes measures to allow employers, elected representatives and other actors on the labour market better information and work procedures to combat racism and discrimination in working life.

The action plan will create a structure for national efforts against racism and hate crime, but will also contribute to local and regional efforts.

The Living History Forum has been tasked with coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the action plan. The authority will develop a monitoring system and provide a comprehensive report of the efforts to the Government each year, in relation to which dialogue with the relevant authorities will be particularly important.