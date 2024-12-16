ABG Commercial Realty Announces Completion of Retail Lease with Chase Bank at 361 Main Street, Malden, MA

MALDEN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty is pleased to announce the completion of a 3,400 sq. ft. street retail lease at 361 Main Street, a prime retail property located at the corner of Route 60 and Main Street in Malden, MA. Chase Bank, a leading national financial institution, will occupy the standalone building.

The ABG Commercial Realty team spearheaded the leasing campaign at the property and negotiated the lease transaction on behalf of the landlord.

361 Main Street provides Chase Bank with an unparalleled opportunity to establish its presence in one of Malden’s premier business corridors. The retail space offers excellent visibility and accessibility for both the tenant and the local community.

"This deal marks a significant milestone for 361 Main Street, bringing in Chase Bank as a prestigious tenant. Their presence will undoubtedly elevate the retail landscape of the area," said Dominic Shelzi, Managing Director of Adam Real Estate Investments Corp. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the community."

Chase Bank is renowned for its wide range of financial services, including personal banking, mortgages, credit cards, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans, and payment processing. This new location will enhance its ability to serve the Malden community with its comprehensive banking solutions.

361 Main Street is situated in a bustling retail area with high foot traffic. The property is conveniently located within walking distance of Malden Station on the Orange Line, providing excellent public transportation options. Additionally, it is near major highways and has a variety of dining and shopping options.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG Commercial Realty):

ABG Commercial is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.

