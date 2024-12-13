Governor Henry McMaster to Discuss I-77 Exit 90, Make SCDOT Commission Announcement at Carowinds Press Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by Six Flags and York County Officials for a press conference to announce his executive budget proposal for I-77 Exit 90 and make an appointment to the South Carolina Department of Transporation Commission tomorrow, Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 AM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, Six Flags officials, York County officials, other state and local leaders
WHAT: Press Conference
WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 AM
WHERE: 14523 Carowinds Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.
Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event can find parking instructions here.
