TL+CO Business Solutions selects Beaufort County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TL+CO Business Solutions (TL+CO), a business solutions provider, today announced it selects Beaufort County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $7.5 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Headquartered in Utah, TL+CO develops, integrates, and implements strategic actions that add value and increase bandwidth for clients. The company’s business intelligence and strategic supply chain management services primarily serve the aerospace, defense, space and automotive sectors.

TL+CO’s new 15,000-square-foot facility, located at 1236 Trask Parkway in Seabrook, will serve as a value-add distribution and kitting facility.

Operations are expected to be online in April 2025. Individuals interested in joining the TL+CO team should contact Tim DiDonato (tdidonato@tlcosolutions.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Beaufort County to assist with the costs of building construction and building improvements.

QUOTES

“We’re thrilled to call Beaufort County home. The Lowcountry’s skilled workforce, strong sense of community and pro-business environment made this an easy decision. One of the most compelling reasons to locate here is the steady pipeline of talent – especially the 800 service members who transition out of the military from local Marine bases each year. We look forward to growing in Beaufort County and contributing to its vibrant economic future.” -TL+CO Business Solutions President and CEO Linda Martinez and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim DiDonato

“Recognizing South Carolina’s competitive business environment and world-class workforce, TL+CO Business Solutions has chosen the right place to invest, creating 35 new jobs. We are proud to welcome TL+CO to Beaufort County and look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“TL+CO Business Solutions’ announcement today is further proof that South Carolina’s pro-business climate and dynamic workforce make our state an ideal site for new businesses. We look forward to partnering with TL+CO as it establishes operations in Beaufort County and continues to grow and thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome TL+CO Business Solutions to Beaufort County. Their decision to invest here reflects the strength of our workforce, the vibrancy of our community and the endless opportunities our region offers for business growth and innovation.” -Beaufort County Council Chairwoman Alice Howard

“SouthernCarolina Alliance salutes TL+CO for choosing Beaufort County as a home to their warehousing and distribution operations, which will be a great addition to the growing logistics industry in the region. We are grateful for the 35 jobs that will be created over the next five years, as each one represent a brighter future for someone in our region. SCA is pleased to support this project, and we congratulate Beaufort County on this announcement. We look forward to working with the company and Beaufort County to help TL+CO grow their operations in the coming years.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

