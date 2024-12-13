West Berkshire Council launches Council Tax e-billing

Complete our simple sign up for a greener and more convenient way to receive your bill

West Berkshire Council is introducing e-billing to give you another way to receive your Council Tax bill. If you opt in you'll be able to access your bill online instead of receiving a paper copy through the post.



You can sign up to e-Billing here.



E-billing provides a more convenient service for bill payers;

You will receive an email when a new bill is ready to view

You can view bills on their preferred device and a time which suits them

It gives you peace of mind knowing where your latest bill is - and where to see previous year's bills

It helps reduces the amount of mail you receive through your letterbox

In addition to this, e-billing is more environmentally friendly and saves the Council money on printing and postage costs - money which can be re-allocated to delivering local services.

E-billing is available by West Berkshire Council's MyAccount service - an online account allowing you to track the progress of things you have reported through Report A Problem, manage permits for Household Waste Recycling Centres, check your recycling days and more.

If you already have My Account already set up its quick and easy to sign up for Council Tax e-billing with this step-by-step guide.

If you have not yet signed up you can register for My Account here.

The deadline for signing up to receive the 2025/26 Council Tax bill online is the end of February 2025.

Paper bills will continue to be sent to Council Taxpayers who don't sign up to e-billing.

Speaking about the launch of Council Tax e-billing Councillor Vicky Poole, Executive Member for Transformation and Digital Services, said:

"With more and more people transacting online, it makes perfect sense for West Berkshire to make this service available too. So many people are already receiving bills and bank statements online, so why not receive your Council tax bills too? It will be more convenient for many of our residents as well as being greener and cheaper for us to issue. I'm sure many people in West Berkshire will be welcoming this new service. If you are not one of them, that's OK, you can continue to receive council tax bills in the post as normal."

To find out more and sign up to receive your Council Tax e-bill visit: https://www.westberks.gov.uk/council-tax-signup-help.