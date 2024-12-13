Tonight’s Mega Millions Jackpot Raised to est. $695 Million
My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion Continues
JACKSON, MISS. – With player excitement driving sales, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped from $670 million to an estimated $695 million for tonight’s drawing. The cash value for the drawing is an estimated $322 million.
This will be the 27th drawing in the current jackpot run. If tonight’s jackpot is not won, the Tuesday, Dec. 17 jackpot is currently an estimated $740 million with an estimated cash value of $342.9 million.
In the most recent Mega Millions drawing, several players across the country were able to win big at the second-tier prize level. California, Maryland, and Florida sold winning tickets worth millions. Notably, Florida’s winner added the $1 Megaplier option to their ticket, boosting their $1 million second-tier win to $5 million.
Jackpot Update
Lotto America’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 14 is an estimated $16.7 million with an estimated cash value of $8.05 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $45 million with an estimated cash value of $21.7 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $77 thousand.
$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion
To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will take place Thursday, Dec. 19. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Prizes in the special Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.