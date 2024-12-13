North Carolina sees widespread moderate drought

Most of North Carolina continues to experience moderate drought, according to the latest advisory from the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council.

The DMAC classified all or parts of 93 counties as experiencing moderate drought, or D1 conditions, while seven counties were classified as abnormally dry. The classifications, released Thursday, were based on an assessment of conditions made Dec. 10.

“North Carolina saw well below average rainfall in October and November,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. “Even though it’s been dry, impacts are low this time of year since water demands are typically lower. The whole state received at least half an inch of rain, and a band of central North Carolina saw more than two inches in the last two weeks, which has helped.”

Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office, said: “Recent rains have been a welcome way to start this winter, but with the seasonal outlook favoring a La Niña-like pattern, we know that typically means fewer significant precipitation events and overall drier weather for North Carolina.”

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR). Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor (i.e., drought map), a map of the nation’s drought conditions.

DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, and is based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org. To view the U.S. drought map, visit http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.