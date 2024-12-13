Don't Let Scammers Steal Your Holiday Joy

COLUMBIA, S.C. –While South Carolinians are sharing their generosity with gift purchases and charity donations, scammers are busy trying to take advantage of your holiday cheer. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) offers these tips to defend against common holiday scams:

Online shopping scams – Don’t be fooled by fake websites and advertisements designed to steal your money and personal information. Pick online stores that you already trust or have previously visited. Use your credit card, not your debit card when shopping online. Credit cards offer additional protections that your debit card may not provide. Make sure the URL begins with "https:" instead of "http:". Remember: if a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Delivery scams – Beware of fake notifications alerting you to a missed package delivery. If you get an unexpected text or email about a delivery attempt, do not click the links or call any phone numbers listed in these messages. Think the notice is real? Reach out to the shipping company or where you purchased the item from but look up their number or website yourself. Delivery services do not request personal information to deliver items that are already out for delivery.

Gift card scams – Fraudsters may trick consumers into buying gift cards from fake websites that promise deeply discounted prices. They may also physically tamper with cards on store racks so they get the money once the cards are activated. If you are buying gift cards, purchase them from behind the counter. If you are buying them online, only use reputable retailers. Remember, if someone demands that you can only pay by gift card – it’s a scam.

Charity scams – Don’t let scammers profit off your generosity. Never give your personal information to someone soliciting a donation and be wary of charities that pressure you to donate quickly. Be wary of solicitations that ask you to pay in cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfer, or bank transfer. Check out the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website to make sure the charity is registered.

To learn more about protecting your hard-earned money from holiday scammers join SCDCA for a free Holiday Scams webinar on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30 a.m. To register, click here.

For more tips on how to avoid scams and protect your personal information, download SCDCA’s free guide to guarding against scams “Ditch the Pitch.”

