24A1003832 Aggravated Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1003832
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in 2004
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Ryan Travis
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Park City, UT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In June of 2024, the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault that occurred in 2004. Based on the investigation, Ryan Travis of Park City Utah, was issued a citation for Aggravated Sexual Assault. He is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 01/22/2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 1230
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- West Williston Barracks
daniel.trottier@vermont.gov
