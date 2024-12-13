24A1003832 Aggravated Sexual Assault

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1003832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                             

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in 2004

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Travis                                            

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Park City, UT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June of 2024, the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault that occurred in 2004. Based on the investigation, Ryan Travis of Park City Utah, was issued a citation for Aggravated Sexual Assault. He is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 01/22/2025.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 1230           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- West Williston Barracks

daniel.trottier@vermont.gov

 

