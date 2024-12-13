24A1003832 Aggravated Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A1003832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in 2004

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Ryan Travis

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Park City, UT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In June of 2024, the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into a complaint of sexual assault that occurred in 2004. Based on the investigation, Ryan Travis of Park City Utah, was issued a citation for Aggravated Sexual Assault. He is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 01/22/2025.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 1230

COURT: Lamoille

