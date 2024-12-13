Submit Release
Second 2nd District Administrator Heather Kendall and Senior Judge Kathryn Messerich Receive Chief Justice Award

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2024

Second Judicial District Administrator Heather Kendall and Senior Judge Kathryn Messerich have been honored with the Chief Justice Award. The Chief Justice Award is a high honor that is rarely granted. In this case, Kendall and Messerich received it for their role as co-chairs of the oneCourtMN Hearing Initiative Steering Committee. Their work on this steering committee was a heavy lift, but it resulted in a permanent approach to remote court hearings at the Minnesota Judicial Branch—one that is a nationwide model.

