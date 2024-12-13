News Item Second 2nd District Administrator Heather Kendall and Senior Judge Kathryn Messerich Receive Chief Justice Award Posted: Friday, December 13, 2024 Second Judicial District Administrator Heather Kendall and Senior Judge Kathryn Messerich have been honored with the Chief Justice Award. The Chief Justice Award is a high honor that is rarely granted. In this case, Kendall and Messerich received it for their role as co-chairs of the oneCourtMN Hearing Initiative Steering Committee. Their work on this steering committee was a heavy lift, but it resulted in a permanent approach to remote court hearings at the Minnesota Judicial Branch—one that is a nationwide model. Second Judicial District Administrator Heather Kendall and Senior Judge Kathryn Messerich have been honored with the Chief Justice Award. The Chief Justice Award is a high honor that is rarely granted. In this case, Kendall and Messerich received it for their role as co-chairs of the oneCourtMN Hearing Initiative Steering Committee. Their work on this steering committee was a heavy lift, but it resulted in a permanent approach to remote court hearings at the Minnesota Judicial Branch—one that is a nationwide model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.