News Item

Beltrami County Judges Honor Bemidji H.s. Mock Trial Team

Posted: Monday, March 24, 2025

Beltrami County District Court judges hosted a celebratory event to honor the Bemidji High School Mock Trial team's advancement to the state competition.

“We are honored to invite the Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team into the Beltrami County Judicial Center to commemorate their success as a team,” said Judge Annie Claesson-Huseby. “Mock trial is about so much more than a faux trial: it is an opportunity for courthouses across the state to open their doors to the leaders of tomorrow.”

The celebration included judges from throughout Beltrami Country, Bemidji High School Mock Trial team members, their coaches, Bemidji High School faculty, and members of the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Judges presented the mock trial team members with certificates and gavel penciles, and had special court-themed cookies made for them.

“As they commence from high school, we hope that students choose majors and consider professions within the Judicial Branch,” Judge Claesson-Huseby said. “After all, today’s high school students will be the people charged with upholding the pillars of justice for generations to come.”

Run by the Minnesota State Bar Association, Mock Trial is a statewide competition in which teams of 8-to-14 high school students simulate a real trial. During the competition, students learn about the Judicial Branch and the complexities judges, lawyers, and juries face when presenting and considering a case. Attorneys and judges throughout the state volunteer their time to serve as competition judges.