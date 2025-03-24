Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,553 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Justice Day Highlights Access to Justice

News Item
Minnesota Justice Day Highlights Access to Justice

Posted: Monday, March 24, 2025

/mncourtsgov/media/CIOMediaLibrary/MiscPhotos/MNJusticeDay-ChiefGovAttyGen-2025.png?ext=.png

The Minnesota Supreme Court and the Minnesota Judicial Council hosted Minnesota Justice Day at the Minnesota State Capitol Courtroom on March 20, welcoming members of the Executive and Legislative branches for informal discussions, courtroom tours, and conversations on the importance of access to justice.

Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were among the state leaders in attendance, joining justices, judges, and court officials in engaging with lawmakers and policymakers. The event provided a forum for discussing the judiciary’s role in ensuring fairness, transparency, and public trust in Minnesota’s legal system.

Throughout the afternoon, court leaders answered questions about judicial operations, highlighted key priorities, and underscored the need for continued collaboration between branches of government. Guests also had the opportunity to tour areas of the Capitol Courtroom not typically open to the public, gaining deeper insight into court processes.

Minnesota Justice Day reinforced the Judicial Branch’s commitment to strengthening relationships across government, fostering public confidence in the courts, and ensuring equitable access to justice for all Minnesotans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minnesota Justice Day Highlights Access to Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more