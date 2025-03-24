News Item

Minnesota Justice Day Highlights Access to Justice

Posted: Monday, March 24, 2025

The Minnesota Supreme Court and the Minnesota Judicial Council hosted Minnesota Justice Day at the Minnesota State Capitol Courtroom on March 20, welcoming members of the Executive and Legislative branches for informal discussions, courtroom tours, and conversations on the importance of access to justice.

Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were among the state leaders in attendance, joining justices, judges, and court officials in engaging with lawmakers and policymakers. The event provided a forum for discussing the judiciary’s role in ensuring fairness, transparency, and public trust in Minnesota’s legal system.

Throughout the afternoon, court leaders answered questions about judicial operations, highlighted key priorities, and underscored the need for continued collaboration between branches of government. Guests also had the opportunity to tour areas of the Capitol Courtroom not typically open to the public, gaining deeper insight into court processes.

Minnesota Justice Day reinforced the Judicial Branch’s commitment to strengthening relationships across government, fostering public confidence in the courts, and ensuring equitable access to justice for all Minnesotans.