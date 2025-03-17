News Item Request for Proposals: The Second Judicial District seeks a vendor for court-ordered mental health examination services for civil commitment and probate cases. Posted: Monday, March 17, 2025 Read the Request for Proposals. Deadline: April 7, 2025 by 4:30 p.m.

