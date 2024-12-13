Navy Yard Barricade Ends with Multiple Arrests

The Metropolitan Police Department announces multiple arrests made after the peaceful resolution of a barricade situation inside a Navy Yard apartment complex.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m., members of the First District responded to a call for a burglary inside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of First Street, Southeast. A victim reported multiple suspects entered their apartment and demanded property, but then realized they were in the wrong unit and left without obtaining property. The suspects then gained entry to neighboring unit. When officers arrived, the suspects were still inside that apartment. Officers declared a barricade and requested the assistance of MPD’s Emergency Response Team.

Several hours later an emergency DC Superior Court search warrant was obtained, and the apartment door was forced open. The occupant of the apartment was being held against his will by the suspects inside the apartment. All four suspects were safely placed under arrest by officers. 28-year-old Samir Michael, of Silver Spring, MD, 18-year-old Keshaun Seltzer of Southeast, DC, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC were all arrested and charged with Burglary One while Armed and Kidnapping.

Seven weapons were recovered from the apartment. There were also large quantities of various illegal drugs recovered from the apartment. As a result, the occupant of the apartment 31-year-old Amenuel Shewaferahu of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute while Armed and Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24192175