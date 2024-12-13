MPD Makes Arrest in 2005 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in 19-year long homicide investigation.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2005, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Seventh District officers and members of DC Fire and EMS responded to an apartment in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast for a structure fire. An adult female was located in the apartment suffering burns and apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the woman’s manner of death to be homicide.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Makia Mosby of Southeast, DC.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Case Squad worked to follow up on leads and identified a suspect in this case. Their investigation led to a DC Superior Court Indictment. On Thursday, December 12, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Bench Warrant, members of the United States Marshal Service located and arrested 53-year-old Michael Wells of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder.

CCN: 05159735

