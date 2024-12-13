MPD Investigating Fatal Highway Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a single car crash that resulted in the death of a man on Interstate 295.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, December 12, 2024, in the early morning hours, a blue Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on I295 at exit 5A, the ramp leading to I695. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and began to swerve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Nehemiah Edison, of Falls Church, VA.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

CCN: 24192174