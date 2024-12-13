Caretech and Local Partners Celebrate Veterans with Red, White, and Blue BBQ

Partners at the Red, White, and Blue BBQ

A Red, White, and Blue BBQ honored Nebraska veterans with food, games, and fundraising, raising $6,000+ and collecting vital donations for local veterans.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, in partnership with AseraCare Hospice, and Echo Hills Assisted Living, hosted the Red, White, and Blue BBQ to honor and support Nebraska’s veterans. This community-driven event exemplified Caretech’s commitment to giving back to those who have served, bringing together businesses, families, and residents for a memorable day filled with purpose and gratitude.

The event featured an array of engaging activities, including a speakeasy with local beer flights, live entertainment, yard games, and a silent auction. The festivities began with a moving ROTC salute, setting a tone of respect and camaraderie for the day. Attendees particularly enjoyed the delicious food and lively games, which fostered a warm and inclusive atmosphere.

“Our partnership with AseraCare Hospice and Echo Hills Assisted Living was rooted in a shared passion for supporting veterans,” said Stacey Hallberg of Caretech. “This event was a testament to the power of collaboration and community support.”

The Red, White, and Blue BBQ was made possible through the generosity of 10 sponsors, including Brookestone of Papillion, Brookestone Meadows, Brookestone Village, Maxwell App, Inspired Caring, and others. Their contributions helped exceed event goals, raising nearly $6,000 and collecting over 1,000 food and hygiene items for local veterans.

Proceeds and donations were presented to the VA Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs) pantry, providing essential items for veterans in need. The funds raised will also support transitional housing through New Visions, creating a tangible impact for homeless veterans in the region.

“The VA was deeply grateful for the donations, and the community response was overwhelmingly positive,” added Stacey. “Attendees are already looking forward to next year’s event, and we are excited to grow our contributions in the future.”

Plans are already underway to make the Red, White, and Blue BBQ an annual tradition. Caretech encourages the community to stay engaged by following their social media channels for updates on future events or reaching out to support ongoing efforts for veterans.

For more information on how to contribute or get involved, contact Caretech at info@caretechinc.com or call (402) 697-5121. Learn more about our partnerships below:

AseraCare Hospice: https://www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/

Echo Hills Assisted Living: https://www.echohillsassisted.com/

VA Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs): https://www.va.gov/homeless/crrc.asp

New Visions: https://www.newvisionshs.org/

About Caretech

Caretech is committed to heartfelt service, making a difference in the lives of seniors and veterans through community engagement and innovative care solutions. Learn more about Caretech by visiting their FAQs page or by contacting them directly at info@caretechinc.com or by calling (402) 697-5121.

