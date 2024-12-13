Aamie Benson Selected as Top Learning Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Aamie Benson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aamie Benson, Learning Strategist, Consultant, Facilitator, Performance and Success Coach, was recently selected as Top Learning Consultant of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Benson has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Benson is the founder, learning strategist and consultant at Evoke 3 LLC. In addition, she works as the Director of Learning and Development at the Multicultural Leadership Institute, demonstrating her multifaceted expertise and commitment to advancing learning solutions.Ms. Benson is a master at designing customized learning solutions that align with her client’s needs and goals. Her programs range from extensive trainings that can run for months to smaller, targeted learning opportunities. She methodically crafts strategic plans ensuring the harmonious integration of program components, including in-person workshops, blended learning experiences, and online modules. Taking a holistic approach, she strives to empower individuals and teams to succeed in their role while delivering measurable business results.Ms. Benson’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Corporate Learning Strategy, Leadership Development, Coaching, Facilitation, Diversity & Inclusion, and Learning Design.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Benson earned her Master of Business Administration in International Business from St. Mary’s University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational and Interpersonal Communications. She later became a certified professional co-active coach (CPCC) through the Co-Active Training Institute. Additional credentials include being a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) certified practitioner through the Myers & Briggs Foundation, and a Neuro-linguistic Programming (NLP) Master Practitioner.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Benson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Honored Listee from Marquis Who’s Who and was spotlighted ad Who’s Who of Professional Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Learning Consultant of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Benson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Benson attributes her success to her ambition and courage to take risks as well as a blend of positive mentorship and the ability to learn from both positive and negative experiences. When not working, she enjoys traveling and hiking. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aamiebensoninstuctionaldesignerelearningdesignertrainingconsultant/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

