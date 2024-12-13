Providing Tools to Help Hospital and Health System Leaders Shape Our Future

Hospital and health system leaders work hard to ensure their organizations can deliver high-quality care, comply with evolving regulations, embrace technological innovation and adapt to a rapidly changing landscape — all at the same time.

It’s widely acknowledged that accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date data is essential to assist providers with all of their efforts to advance patient care and the health of their communities.

But we know data alone is not enough. In surveys, many health care leaders have reported feeling "data-rich but insight-poor."

That’s why some of the most valuable services the AHA provides to members are serving as a convener of thought leadership and knowledge exchange for the field, as well as delivering resources, insights and tools.

Below are just a few examples of AHA resources — developed with insights, innovations and leading strategies from hospital and health system leaders across the country — that hospital and health systems leaders can use with their teams to tackle today’s challenges while at the same time leading the way to a healthier future.

AHA’s 2025 Environmental Scan provides insights on the latest data and emerging trends, helping leaders assess the current landscape and plan strategically for the future.

AHA’s 2025 Health Care Workforce Scan offers trends, expert insights and bold new approaches to guide workforce strategies and initiatives.

FutureScan 2025 from AHA’s Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development is a strategic planning resource that covers topics such as value-based care financing models, strategic planning imperatives, and advances in digital behavioral health and predictive technologies.

AHA’s Market Scan, from our Center for Health Innovation, provides regular insights and analysis on the field’s latest developments in health care disruption, transformation and innovation.

AHA’s Trustee Services provides an array of resources to help foster high-performing hospital and health system boards that can navigate their organizations through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

American health care is blessed with having motivated clinicians, care teams and hospital and health system leaders who strive to push our field forward, knowing that there is always new knowledge to gain, new boundaries to explore and new ways to improve patient care.

As we work together to tackle the many challenges affecting our health care system and ensure a healthy future for the patients and communities we serve, let’s remember that despite the rapid pace of change today, a few things remain constant.

Our nation needs us. Hospitals and health systems are a critical part of our country’s infrastructure and are essential to the health and well-being of every American.

Our communities need us. Hospitals are cornerstones of their communities, so working together with their support, we will be successful in our mission to advance health for all.