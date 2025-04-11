Submit Release
Agencies issue guidance on navigating deceptive online recruitment of current and former federal employees

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the FBI, and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Center yesterday released guidance on mitigating deceptive online recruitment activities by foreign intelligence entities, particularly groups in China, that target current and former federal government employees. The agencies said the entities are posing as legitimate consulting firms, corporate recruiters, public policy institutions and other organizations on social and professional networking websites. The actors are said to be using deceptive online job offers and other virtual approaches to target individuals with federal backgrounds who may be seeking new employment.

