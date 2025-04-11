Trump administration issues executive orders on reducing anti-competitive barriers, repealing unlawful regulations

The Trump administration yesterday released executive orders on reducing anti-competitive regulatory barriers and repealing certain regulations deemed unlawful.

The order on reducing anti-competitive barriers directs federal agencies to review all regulations subject to their rulemaking authority and identify those that create de facto or de jure monopolies, create barriers to entry for new market participants, create or facilitate licensure or accreditation requirements that unduly limit competition, or otherwise impose anti-competitive restraints or distortions in the market.

The order on repealing unlawful regulations is linked to a Feb. 25 executive order that directed agencies within 60 days to identify unlawful and potentially unlawful regulations to be repealed. The new order instructs agencies to take steps to immediately repeal regulations and provide justification within 30 days for any identified as unlawful but have not been targeted for repeal, explaining the basis for the decision not to repeal.