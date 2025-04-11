House passes revised budget resolution

The House, by a vote of 216-214, passed the revised budget resolution for fiscal year 2025. This follows the Senate’s passage of the bill last week. Reps. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., joined all Democrats today in voting “no.”

Notably, the resolution instructs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over Medicaid and other health care programs, to cut a minimum of $880 billion in spending. AHA members April 3 received a Special Bulletin with additional highlights of what’s included in the revised budget resolution and AHA resources.

With the House and Senate's passage of the resolution, Congress can move forward with the reconciliation process. The next step calls for specific committees to begin drafting legislation consistent with their instructions in the budget resolution. This is where the hard work begins, as House and Senate committees must decide on the specific policies to be included within the reconciliation bill.

The budget resolution gives Senate and House committees until May 9 to report legislation, but this is not a binding deadline.