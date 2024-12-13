Submit Release
CMMI releases 2024 Report to Congress

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation yesterday released its 2024 Report to Congress that includes updates on 37 models and initiatives (including nine new models), 52 evaluations and other activities from October 2022 through September 2024. During the report period, CMMI stated that more than 192,000 providers and/or plans participated in CMS Innovation Center models and initiatives, serving over 57 million beneficiaries.

