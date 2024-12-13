Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,259 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Teach Maine Center Presents “Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”

Get ready for an inspiring and transformative experience! Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) are teaming up to launch the Teach Maine Center, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and elevate the next generation of Maine educators.

To kick things off, we’re offering an exclusive free webinar (“Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”) for novice teachers who are in their first three years of teaching and interested mentors, featuring Shanna Peeples, the 2015 National Teacher of the Year, on January 14, 2025, from 6:15 – 7:15 p.m.

This dynamic session will focus on:

  • Developing your teaching skills and confidence, as you navigate your early years in the classroom.
  • Setting realistic goals to ensure growth and success.
  • Practical, actionable strategies you can implement immediately in your classroom.
  • Reconnecting with your “why” — the powerful purpose that brought you to teaching in the first place.

Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 14 for this webinar via Zoom. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the country’s most-celebrated educators, share insights with fellow teachers, and build lasting connections with your peers!

You can register here and download a flyer about the event here. Please help us spread the word and take advantage of this invaluable event to grow, share, and thrive together.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WEBINAR: Teach Maine Center Presents “Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more