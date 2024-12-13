WEBINAR: Teach Maine Center Presents “Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”

Get ready for an inspiring and transformative experience! Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) are teaming up to launch the Teach Maine Center, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and elevate the next generation of Maine educators.

To kick things off, we’re offering an exclusive free webinar (“Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”) for novice teachers who are in their first three years of teaching and interested mentors, featuring Shanna Peeples, the 2015 National Teacher of the Year, on January 14, 2025, from 6:15 – 7:15 p.m.

This dynamic session will focus on:

Developing your teaching skills and confidence, as you navigate your early years in the classroom.

and confidence, as you navigate your early years in the classroom. Setting realistic goals to ensure growth and success.

to ensure growth and success. Practical, actionable strategies you can implement immediately in your classroom.

you can implement immediately in your classroom. Reconnecting with your “why” — the powerful purpose that brought you to teaching in the first place.

Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 14 for this webinar via Zoom. This is a rare opportunity to learn from one of the country’s most-celebrated educators, share insights with fellow teachers, and build lasting connections with your peers!

You can register here and download a flyer about the event here. Please help us spread the word and take advantage of this invaluable event to grow, share, and thrive together.