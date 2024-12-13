Maine DOE Update – December 13, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Region Two School of Applied Technology Modernizes Forestry Training with New Equipment

On Monday, December 2, the Houlton community celebrated Region Two School of Applied Technology’s acquisition of a new $480,000 John Deere forwarder, purchased through a Maine Department of Education (DOE) grant, made possible by Governor Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. | More

$7 Million Expansion of Biddeford CTE Center Boosts Career Pathways for Students

Students from Biddeford and surrounding communities are gaining new opportunities to build in-demand career skills, thanks to a $7 million expansion of the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology (BRCOT). | More

REMINDER: Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has opened applications for its 2025 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meets with the Maine DOE once a month to discuss educational initiatives, opportunities, improvements, and policy. Applications are due on Friday, December 20, 2024. | More

Maine Surplus Property – December Update for Educational Institutions

Is your school looking for folding chairs or desk sets? Maine Surplus Property has these and other items available! More

Nominations Open for 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year Award

The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) is accepting nominations for the 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year Award. The deadline to nominate someone is Wednesday, December 18, 2024.| More

Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries Annual Awards

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) accepts nominations for its annual awards, which recognize a school librarian, a school library support staff member, and a school administrator each year for excellence in supporting school libraries around Maine. The deadline for nominations is February 15, 2025. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Kate Furbish Elementary School Kicks Off Second Year of Bike/Walk to School Initiative

On Wednesday, October 2, Kate Furbish Elementary School in Brunswick held its first Bike/Walk to School Day of the 2024-2025 school year. This is the second year that Kate Furbish has participated in this program, which is a multifaceted collaboration with Safe Routes to School, a national initiative that connects towns and neighborhoods to safe access points for biking and walking to school. | More

‘Falmouth Friends’ Initiative Brings High School and Elementary School Students Together on Friday Mornings

At Falmouth Public Schools, high school students start their Fridays by greeting elementary school students through an initiative called “Falmouth Friends.” Launched at the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year by the Service Learning Department, this program continues to bring students from various high school clubs, teams, and classes together with their younger counterparts. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

WEBINAR: Teach Maine Center Presents “Practical Strategies for New Teacher Success”

Get ready for an inspiring and transformative experience! Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) are teaming up to launch the Teach Maine Center, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and elevate the next generation of Maine educators. | More

