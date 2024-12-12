GEORGIA, December 12 - ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, chair of the Southern Regional Education Board, announced today the formation of a commission bringing together leaders from across the south to improve education pathways that lead to valuable credentials and rewarding careers. Governor Kemp will chair the Commission on Career Pathways and Credentials, and the body of subject matter experts intends to make policy recommendations in late 2025.

“With the South experiencing incredible economic and population growth, one of the biggest challenges we currently face is preparing the next generation of workers for success in the ever evolving job market," said Governor Brian Kemp. "By bringing together leaders from across industries in the south, we can better align our efforts to equip citizens with the right skills and knowledge to thrive in and beyond the classroom.”

“Every student and adult needs to be able to see clearly how to get where they want to go,” said Dale Winkler, SREB senior vice president for school improvement, who staffs the commission. “Employers need credentials valued by local industries, and seamless career pathways will connect those with education from K-12 through postsecondary and the workforce.”

“The goal is to bring us all together behind the north star of aligning education with the needs of our workforce,” said SREB President Stephen L. Pruitt. “This is complex work beyond the ability of K-12, higher education, adult education, or workforce agencies to do alone.”

The Commission on Career Pathways and Credentials includes members from each of SREB’s 16 member states, including officials and staff from governors’ offices and state agencies, K-12 superintendents, principals and teachers, postsecondary deans and faculty members, and business leaders. While sharing ideas and experience with one another, the commission members will also review research, data and promising industry best practices.

A framework to connect data, agencies, learning and credentials

The commission’s charge: Create a framework states can use to develop valid and reliable lists of high-demand pathways, priority occupations and the related credentials that are valued by local businesses and industries. They will develop recommendations for:

Using labor market data to guide decision making.

Designating a state agency or special council to collaborate with employers, secondary and postsecondary education agencies, and workforce investment boards to establish common definitions for high-demand, high-skilled and high-wage careers.

Creating criteria for identifying high demand career pathways and approving industry-certification examinations and technical skill assessments that are part of a system of stackable credentials.

About SREB

The Southern Regional Education Board is a nonprofit, nonpartisan interstate compact committed to advancing all levels of education to improve the social and economic vitality of the South.

In 1948, Southern governors and legislators, recognizing the link between education and the economy, created SREB, which is headquartered in Atlanta. For 75 years, the organization has worked alongside states to improve education outcomes. SREB provides state education agencies, legislatures and governors with education policy data and technical assistance and works directly with schools and universities to help them improve their capacity for teaching, learning and leadership.

SREB states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.