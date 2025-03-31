GEORGIA, March 31 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today welcomed the announcement that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Department of Justice to dismiss its Biden-era lawsuit challenging SB 202 - the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021.

"Despite the lies and misinformation from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, and their allies, Georgia is one of the top states in the country for early voting and experienced record voter turnout in multiple elections since the passage of the Elections Integrity Act," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I am grateful that under the leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Trump, the DOJ has followed the truth: in Georgia, it's easy to vote and hard to cheat!"

In the 2024 General Election, a record 5.29 million Georgians turned out to vote with no significant issues or complications, breaking the previous record set in the 2020 General Election. The 2024 General Election continued the successes of the 2022 Midterm election, where a federal report a federal report ranked Georgia as the No. 2 state in the country for early voter turnout.