GEORGIA, March 18 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Bárbara Rivera Holmes as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor. Joined by her family and supporters, she will be sworn into office on April 4th and serve the remainder of the term won by Bruce Thompson in 2022, who sadly passed away last November.

"Marty and I are proud to make this historic announcement and to congratulate Bárbara Rivera Holmes on her new leadership role that will benefit our entire state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "As someone who has a proven track record of success in economic development and education, I know she will bring the same level of dedication to this position that she has to the people of Dougherty County and the surrounding area. I wish her continued success, both for her career and office, but especially on behalf of the hardworking people of Georgia."

"Marty, the girls, and I also want to thank Louis DeBroux and the leadership team at the Department of Labor who have kept the Department moving forward after the painful loss of Bruce Thompson last year," Governor Kemp continued. "Their hard work and uninterrupted commitment to the people of our state will not be forgotten."

"Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to creating opportunities and building stronger communities by fostering partnerships and statewide alliances that drive job growth, tap into our state’s talent and enhance Georgia’s competitiveness," said Bárbara Rivera Holmes. "I’m grateful to Governor Kemp for the opportunity to build on this work, pledging to always put Georgians first as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor. I look forward to working alongside my fellow constitutional officers and Team Georgia as champions of our great state."

"Bárbara is an excellent choice for Commissioner of Labor," said former Governor Nathan Deal. "She brings years of experience in economic development, workforce, and higher education to the job. Bárbara will join a talented team helping ensure our state continues to be the best place for business, raise a family, and call home."

"I want to extend my congratulations to Bárbara Rivera Holmes on her appointment to serve as Georgia's Labor Commissioner," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "As we continue to mourn the loss of our dear friend and former Commissioner Bruce Thompson, we warmly welcome Ms. Rivera Holmes. Her role as the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, along with her extensive background in business and workforce development, make her a great fit to take on this important role. I look forward to working with her on key issues impacting Georgia's businesses, workforce, and overall economic success."

"The Georgia House is incredibly excited to welcome Bárbara Rivera Holmes into her new role as Commissioner of Labor," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "Her wealth of experience in economic development and small business advocacy will undoubtedly be invaluable as we continue our efforts to strengthen Georgia’s workforce in every corner of the state."

"Bárbara Rivera Holmes has been for many years a fierce advocate for Georgia's workforce and economic development, and she’s been a strong partner in our fight to combat fraud and cybercrimes in Southwest Georgia and beyond," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "We’re proud to join in congratulating her on this historic appointment, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that Georgia remains the best place to live, work, and build a business."

"I am thrilled to congratulate my friend and a Great Georgian, Bárbara Rivera Holmes, on her historic appointment to serve as Georgia Labor Commissioner," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "As a longtime resident of Albany, I know Bárbara has a deep understanding of Georgia’s No. 1 industry, and she knows that for Georgia’s farm families, agriculture is more than just a job or a hobby – it is our way of life. I’m excited to welcome Barbara to our fantastic team of Constitutional Officers, and I look forward to working together to deliver for Georgia farmers and consumers alike."

"With a long history of hard work and strong leadership, there is no doubt that Bárbara Rivera Holmes will create lasting, positive changes in our state," said Insurance Commissioner John King. "She brings an incredible depth of experience and understanding of the challenges Georgians face, and I look forward to working with her to move Georgia towards a brighter future."

"I’ve known Bárbara Rivera Holmes for quite a while now and I congratulate her on her appointment," Public Service Commission Chairman Jason Shaw said on behalf of his fellow Commissioners. "She is one of the true champions of South Georgia and the entire state. Her dedication to community service, economic development, and higher education will certainly provide her a solid base as she begins work as our newest Labor Commissioner."

"I commend Governor Kemp for appointing Bárbara Rivera Holmes as Georgia’s Labor Commissioner," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "Her expertise in economic development has positively impacted many lives in Southwest Georgia, and I’m optimistic about her extending that success statewide. I also want to express my gratitude to Louis DeBroux for his leadership in continuing the work of our friend Bruce Thompson and working tirelessly to improve the lives of all Georgians."

"I wish to congratulate Bárbara Rivera Holmes on her historic appointment as Georgia’s Commissioner of Labor, and I look forward to the valuable perspective she’ll bring to the role as someone rooted in rural Georgia," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. "Education and workforce concerns are so closely intertwined, and I look forward to working with Commissioner Rivera Holmes to ensure a prosperous future for our students and our state as a whole."

"As a former regent for the University System of Georgia, Bárbara Rivera Holmes understands the university system provides talent flow for industry," said University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue. "Combined with her longtime experience leading the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, she knows how to build community, solve business challenges, and partner with decision-makers, employers, and innovators. We look forward to working with her closely as she develops a workforce for Georgia's future."

Bárbara Rivera Holmes is president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. She is also CEO of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation. Under her leadership, the organizations build economic opportunity, community, and a path forward for Albany’s future by solving businesses’ greatest challenges, working with decisionmakers to inform smart policy, and partnering with employers and educators to build a modern and adaptive workforce.

Previously, she served as Vice President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (ADEDC), overseeing the development of its brand, marketing campaigns, and its successful business retention and expansion program which facilitates existing industry job creation and capital investment in Albany-Dougherty County.

Prior to her work at the ADEDC, Holmes was the senior business writer with The Albany Herald, where she earned four Georgia Associated Press awards for excellence in journalism. In 2018, she was appointed by former Governor Nathan Deal to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and also served as co-chair of the Georgia Innovates Task Force to help design the state’s innovation blueprint. Earlier this year, Governor Brian Kemp appointed Holmes to the House Rural Development Council.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Holmes is fluent in Spanish. She graduated as a double major from Florida Southern College, where she studied Journalism and Spanish. Holmes lives in Albany with her husband, David, and their daughter.