GEORGIA, April 2 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia-headquartered Flock Safety, a leading safety technology solutions provider, is opening a new manufacturing facility in Smyrna. The new 97,000-square-foot facility will ultimately create an estimated 210 new jobs over the next three years and represents an investment of approximately $10 million. Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley, Flock Safety Chief People Officer Paige Todd, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce CEO Katie Kirkpatrick, Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer, and other state and local leadership to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

“In Georgia, we foster a business environment where innovative companies can get off the ground and grow into leaders in their industry while operating in safe communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Flock Safety is a great example of the success that approach has created, and we're proud to celebrate this milestone with them. We look forward to many years of partnership with Flock Safety in their efforts to help keep Georgians safe.”

Flock Safety was founded in Georgia in 2017, and the company currently supports more than 250 jobs in the state. Over 300 law enforcement agencies and 100 businesses in Georgia have deployed Flock Safety’s technology to solve and reduce crime. Flock Safety launched its Drone as First Responder system last year upon the acquisition of Aerodome, a leader in rapid response drones for public safety.

“We feel fortunate to have our roots in Georgia, the state that is undisputedly the leader in the American aerospace industry, and are proud to invest further by creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing and aviation jobs locally,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “Drone as First Responder technology stands to transform emergency response, and these made-in-America, NDAA-compliant drones will have a transformative impact on the local communities we aim to serve.”

Flock Safety’s new facility in Smyrna is dedicated to the production of the company’s advanced public safety tools, including Drone as First Responder technology as well as refurbishing damaged devices and assembling solar panels. Hiring for the new facility is underway now, with projections to meet full operations in 2027. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Flock Safety and apply at www.flocksafety.com/careers.

“Smyrna’s convenient location and diverse talent pool make the city an ideal environment for corporate innovation opportunities,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton. “We appreciate Flock’s confidence in Smyrna and welcome them to our community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Flock Safety to Cobb County,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Board of Commissioners. “We have been early partners with Flock Safety by deploying their public safety technology, and I am happy to see this relationship evolve in our community, with its ready workforce and a business environment supportive of their commitment to innovation in public safety technology. We are certain the dynamic energy of Cobb’s business climate and quality of life for residents will add to Flock Safety’s success.”

“Flock Safety’s expansion is yet another Georgia business success story. This growth in Cobb County shows why companies that start here stay, put down roots, and keep thriving,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With our unmatched talent, innovation, and pro-business environment, the expansion strengthens Flock Safety’s ability to leverage technology to make our communities safer.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Caroline Kinchler represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project in partnership with the City of Smyrna, Cobb County Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and SelectCobb.

“Aerospace products – Georgia’s No. 1 export – come in all shapes and sizes, from jets and turbines to cutting-edge innovations like Flock Safety’s Drone as First Responder technology,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s strength in aerospace innovation and manufacturing is driven by strategic investments in education and a collaborative, business-friendly environment. Congratulations to Flock Safety on launching the first of its aerospace-focused manufacturing operations, and to Cobb County and the greater metro Atlanta community on this exciting milestone.”

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. The company’s end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.