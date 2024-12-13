Tombot Unveils Next Generation of Lifelike Robotic Pets at CES 2025, Revolutionizing Dementia Care and Health Monitoring

Tombot, an innovative leader in robotic animal companions and digital health solutions, will reveal the next generation of lifelike robotic pets at CES 2025 “Jennie” was created to bring comfort and support to the 300+ million seniors struggling with dementia or mild cognitive impairment

Tombot, an innovative leader in robotic animal companions and digital health solutions, will reveal the next generation of lifelike robotic pets at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Their hyper-realistic, fully-autonomous Labrador retriever puppy known as “Jennie” was created to bring comfort and support to the 300+ million seniors struggling with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, as well as children and adults facing mental health challenges including anxiety, loneliness, autism, depression, PTSD, and stress. Jennie is a pet for people who cannot have pets.

Imagine a robotic pet so real you fall in love. ~ Tom Stevens, CEO of Tombot

Jennie offers an unparalleled experience that captures the sounds, movements and interactions of a real puppy. As peer-reviewed studies have shown, robotic animals can reduce the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia – depression, hallucinations, aggressive outbursts – thereby reducing the need for dangerous psychotropic medications.

Jennie has already captured the attention and hearts of families and caregivers worldwide. With over 7,000 pre-order and waitlist customers scheduled for delivery beginning in 2025, Tombot intends Jennie for individual or group use in homes, hospitals, assisted living, and skilled nursing facilities. Aiming to be the first robotic puppies to be FDA-registered medical devices, Tombot’s vision extends well beyond providing emotional support.

Thanks to artistic design by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Jennie boasts realistic appearance, feel, and behaviors. 98% of pet owners affirm their pet is an important part of the family, and Jennie can provide a similar sense of companionship – without the typical challenges of pet ownership. An estimated 50% of the world’s households do not have pets, for reasons including health adversity, cost, burden of care, and living restriction. Jennie offers an accessible and cost-effective alternative, allowing a wide range of individuals to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of animal companionship and help manage mental health disorders.



Visit Jennie firsthand, experience the future of robotic pets, and discover Tombot’s digital health solutions – Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #62034. Tombot will exhibit at CES Unveiled, which takes place Sunday, January 5, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Tombot will also host a Power Session media briefing on January 6, from 2pm to 3pm at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Based in Santa Clarita, California, Tombot is an award-winning company specializing in robotic animal and digital health technology. Their first product, a robotic Labrador retriever puppy, is designed to transform the daily lives of those facing health adversities. Tombot’s mission is to create the first affordable, FDA-regulated robotic pet, providing mental and physical health benefits while reducing the need for psychotropic medications and improving overall quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.tombot.com

