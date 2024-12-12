FLOWSTOP to Debut at CES 2025: Revolutionizing Flood Protection Solutions

FlowStop will introduce flood solution at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Innovative Flood Barrier System That Provides Rapid, Reliable Protection Against Rising Waters Will Be Showcased at the World’s Largest Tech Event Jan 7-10

CES provides the perfect opportunity to showcase how our barrier system can revolutionize flood protection, making it faster, easier, and more affordable for people to safeguard their properties” — Alex Cammarano, Managing Director for FlowStop USA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlowStop Industrie, a leading French provider of flood protection solutions, will unveil its protection-changing technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

With its patented, easy-to-use inflatable flood barrier system, FlowStop offers a durable, scalable solution designed to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure from rising waters in minutes.

As climate change drives more frequent and severe flooding, FlowStop addresses an urgent need for accessible, cost-effective flood defense. Unlike traditional sandbags, the technology can be deployed quickly and offer a more efficient safeguard against water damage than ever before.

The company’s debut at CES will highlight its commitment to innovative, practical solutions in an era of increasing environmental risks.

“We are excited to introduce FlowStop on the global stage at CES 2025,” said Alex Cammarano, Managing Director for FlowStop USA. “This event provides the perfect opportunity to showcase how our barrier system can revolutionize flood protection, making it faster, easier, and more affordable for people to safeguard their properties.”

Key Features of FlowStop:

• Rapid Deployment: Ready to use in under five minutes.

• Lightweight: A 36-inch barrier weighs just 7 lbs.

• Reusable & Durable: Built from high-quality materials for long-term use.

• Customizable: Available in sizes tailored to specific needs.

• Scalable: Suitable for residential, commercial, and municipal applications.

As extreme weather events become more frequent and the number of critical flood zones increases, FlowStop offers a critical resource for homeowners, businesses, and governments. With its entry into the U.S. market and expansion plans bolstered by CES exposure, FlowStop aims to set a new standard in flood preparedness and resilience.

"Flood protection is not just a product; it's a lifeline," said Bertrand Sylvestre, CEO of FLOWSTOP INDUSTRIE. "We are thrilled to bring FlowStop to a global audience at CES, ensuring more people have access to a sustainable, effective solution for flood defense."

Experience FlowStop’s Revolutionary Technology at CES 2025:

• FlowStop’s groundbreaking system will be featured in the Smart Home and Resilience Pavilion in the Venetian Expo, Hall G – Booth 60415 daily during show hours.

• A live demonstration of its quick-deploy inflatable barriers, which can be installed without tools in under five minutes, occurs live on the show floor Tuesday, January 7 and Thursday, January 9 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

About FLOWSTOP INDUSTRIE

Founded in France, FlowStop is a trusted leader in flood protection technology, with over 5,000 units sold in 28 countries. Its award-winning, eco-friendly solutions protect critical infrastructure, homes, and businesses from the devastating effects of flooding. With the launch of its U.S. operations and participation in CES 2025, FlowStop aims to accelerate its mission to protect communities worldwide.

For more information visit www.flowstopfloodbarrier.com; and for materials approved for release, access the press kit: www.flowstopfloodbarrier.com/press-room.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.