WePower Technologies to Launch Gemns™ Energy Harvesting Generator Product Line at CES 2025

SAGAPONACK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WePower Technologies, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is set to transform the future of IoT devices with the launch of their Gemns™ Energy Harvesting Generator product line at CES 2025 (January 7-10) in Las Vegas, NV. The groundbreaking technology will replace traditional batteries by offering renewable, reliable, and maintenance-free energy solutions to a broad range of IoT applications.

The Gemns EHG technology, which includes the G100, G200, and G300 models, utilizes a combination of permanent and oscillating magnets to harvest kinetic energy through electromagnetic induction. The energy generated from a simple movement such as the flip of a switch or the push of a button is captured and used to immediately send an encoded message up to 30 times. This transmission can send an alert, turn on a light, cut power to a machine, or perform another action of the manufacturer's choosing. These generators are offered in varying form factors, making them adaptable for integration across a variety of IoT devices– from smart home gadgets and industrial sensors to automotive and aerospace applications. Designed for OEM integration, Gemns empowers manufacturers with design freedoms while providing consumers with a sustainable power source that never requires battery replacement.

“Perpetual battery replacement presents significant design challenges for wireless device manufacturers, and it’s a maddening and wasteful chore for end users,” said WePower CEO Larry Richenstein. “Gemns EHGs offer a high-powered alternative to batteries that should improve the scalability and longevity of many IoT devices.”

At CES 2025, WePower will unveil two fully developed reference designs, the Light Controller and the Wireless/Batteryless Leak Detector– both powered entirely by Gemns EHGs. The water sensor will initially be available with the Z-Wave protocol, while the Light Controller will be compatible with Z-Wave and Zigbee Green Power. These products simplify the path to market for companies looking to add energy-harvesting solutions to their product line through white-label integration.

Whether for smart homes, offices, or industrial operations, Gemns products provide an unparalleled energy solution that reduces operational costs while helping the environment. With over 3 billion batteries discarded each year in the United States alone, WePower aims to significantly reduce the environmental impact by enabling wireless devices to generate their own power.

Visit WePower Technologies at CES 2025, LVCC North Hall, Booth #8447. WePower will also exhibit at Pepcom's Digital Experience, which takes place Monday, January 6, from 7:00 until 10:30 p.m. at the Mirage Las Vegas.

WePower Technologies is a leader in energy harvesting solutions, utilizing electromagnetic induction to power IoT devices without the need for traditional batteries. By eliminating the cost, weight, maintenance, and disposal of billions of batteries each year, WePower offers a sustainable and efficient alternative for powering the connected world.

