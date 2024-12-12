Highway Winter Weights Start December 13 in Northern Saskatchewan

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2024

Today, the Ministry of Highways announced winter weight season begins 12:01 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2024, in the northern region, supporting Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

Winter weights allow trucks to carry heavier loads on secondary highways, which maximizes the amount of goods that can be moved when starting their journeys in land-locked Saskatchewan to destinations around the world.

"Our great province's economic strength comes from exporting what Saskatchewan produces, which helps sustain growth to support our quality of life and for our government to invest in the services people need," Highways Minister David Marit said.

Winter weights mean the roadbed under the pavement is frozen enough to support heavier truck traffic without damaging the highway. The economy benefits because more cargo can be shipped on each truck, which is more efficient.

"Increasing road weight limits during the winter months is crucial for maximizing efficiency in the trucking industry," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "Winter's frozen conditions provide a natural advantage, allowing roads to handle heavier loads safely. This change not only supports the timely movement of goods across Saskatchewan but also strengthens our supply chains and enhances economic opportunities for our province."

The ministry continues to monitor conditions to determine when winter weights can start in the rest of Saskatchewan.

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status of winter weights on their routes regularly by reading the latest road restriction orders and related information at www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights.

Technical and regulatory information is also available through the Trucking Inquiry Line at 1-866-933-5290 or outside of Saskatchewan at 306-933-5290.

Rural municipalities are responsible for their own roads and set their own weight limits.

