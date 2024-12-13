Executive Council appointees announced

MACAU, December 13 - The sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has completed the procedures – in line with the Basic Law – for the formation of the Executive Council that will assist the sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The 11 individuals have accepted Mr Sam’s invitation to sit on the Executive Council. They are: Mr Cheong Weng Chon; Mr Leonel Alberto Alves; Mr Chan Chak Mo; Mr Ma Chi Ngai Frederico; Mr Chan Ka Leong; Mr Ip Sio Kai; Mr Lao Ngai Leong; Mr Leong Wai Fong; Ms Song Pek Kei; Mr Tong Kai Chung; and Mr U Seng Pan.

Their official appointment will be gazetted on 20 December, when the 11 individuals will also be sworn into office.

The role of the Executive Council is to assist the Chief Executive in policymaking.

Mr Sam said he believed that the appointees would uphold and implement the Basic Law of the MSAR; pledge allegiance to the MSAR of the People’s Republic of China; commit to serving with dedication and integrity; safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests; accurately implement the “One country, two systems” principle; and ensure the steady and long-term success of “One country, two systems" principle in Macao.