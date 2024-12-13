CE congratulates those newly-appointed as Executive Council members

MACAU, December 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today extended his sincerest congratulations to the people appointed as members of the next Executive Council by the sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

The Chief Executive said he was confident that the appointees would assist Mr Sam in decision-making, and work together to promote the sustainable development of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

In addition, Mr Ho fully acknowledged the effectiveness of the work of those people who were members of the Executive Council during his own tenure, and extended his heartfelt thanks to them for the dedication and wisdom they have contributed.

