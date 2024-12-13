[Exploring New Growth Points in the Greater Bay Area] IPIM Organises a Macao Business Delegation to Participate in the Second Business Conference on Greater Bay Area Development in Hong Kong

MACAU, December 13 - The Second Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development (hereinafter referred to as: “Business Conference”) commenced today (11 Dec) in Hong Kong, featuring the theme “China's Bay Area, World’s Opportunities”. Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and President of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Gao Yunlong, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John KC Lee, Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province Huang Mingzhong, and Vice-President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhang Shaogang gave opening remarks and delivered video speeches at the opening ceremony.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised a delegation of over forty (40) businesspeople to participate in the conference in Hong Kong. Among them, President of Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Frederico Ma, President of the Macau Association of Banks Ip Sio Kai, President of the World Trade Center Macau Arbitration Center Jackson Tsui, President of Board of Directors of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce Wong Ian Man, General Manager of Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Baal Loi, and Legal Advisor of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Economic & Cultural Promotion Association Lin Wa Kit delivered speeches at four different seminars. The delegation had exchange and discussion with the conference’s guests, many of them showed their interest in the Macao-Hengqin joint development model and expressed their intention to visit these two regions for further information.

This Business Conference is jointly held by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Macao SAR Government, gathering together over 1,000 representatives from domestic and foreign governments, commercial and industrial sectors.

Macao Representatives Join the Breakout Sessions to Explore Innovation and Co-operation in Various Fields Including Finance, Business and Intellectual Property

After the opening ceremony, multiple co-operation agreements in the fields such as law and arbitration were signed between different entities, including the Memorandum of Understanding between the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and the Faculty of Law of University of Macau. Additionally, the launch ceremony for the “Joint Initiative on Promotion of Diverse Resolution of Commercial Disputes to Support High-quality Development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, and the “Patent Costs and Strategies for Chinese Innovation Entities ‘Going Global’” were held. Furthermore, a plenary meeting centred on the theme “Jointly Build a World-class Greater Bay Area with Prosperity to Share Opportunities of High-quality Development” was convened.

Four breakout sessions were held in the afternoon, covering topics such as “Deepening Innovative Co-operation and Accelerating the Formation of New Productive Forces”, “Facilitate Mutual Access between Financial Markets to Promote Integration and High-level Opening of the Greater Bay Area”, “Building a Diverse Resolution Mechanism of Commercial Disputes and Accelerating the Construction of a World-class Business-friendly Environment”, and “Building an Inclusive Intellectual Property Business Environment in the Greater Bay Area: Legal Practice and Business Case Analysis”. Keynote speakers shared their insights on these topics to jointly explore the development opportunities within the Greater Bay Area.

Facilitating Deepened Exchanges and Collaborations and Expansion of Customer Bases through the GBA City Promotion Seminar and On-site Inspections

The GBA City Promotion Seminar and Project Matching Meeting will be held tomorrow (12 Nov), at which IPIM representatives will introduce to the participants the strengths of Macao-Hengqin’s business environment. In the afternoon, participants will embark on visits to key GBA locations including the Hong Kong Science Park, the Qianhai Co-operation Zone in Shenzhen, and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.