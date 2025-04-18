18 Macao and Hengqin Enterprises Participate in the Singapore MICE Event, with Business Matching Negotiations Increasing by Over 11%

MACAU, April 18 - The Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin collaborated to demonstrate the distinctive appeal and potential of the “Multi-venue Event” model to the global MICE industry during “The Meetings Show Asia Pacific” in Singapore from 16 to 17 April. Centred around the theme “MICE² Macao x Hengqin, A New Chapter”, the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” was set up and 18 MICE enterprises from these two regions were organised to participate in the event, leading to nearly 600 business matching negotiations with overseas buyers, up 11% year-on-year.

The “Multi-venue Event” Model Garnered Significant Buyer Interest

With an area of 120 square meters, the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” brought together 18 enterprises from the MICE industry chain such as hotels, MICE service providers, and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises. Notably, about 70% of these enterprises opted to participate in this promotional event once again. The Pavilion highlighted comprehensive MICE solutions in Macao and Hengqin, bolstering confidence in hosting potential MICE events in these two regions.

At the event, the “Macao-Hengqin MICE Promotion and Exchange Seminar” was held and representatives from Macao and Hengqin introduced in detail to the professional buyers the unique advantages, successful cases and future development plans of the MICE industry in these two regions. And the “Multi-venue Event” model garnered significant interest from the participants.

Some Macao exhibitors are pleased with the effectiveness of this promotional event and have received numerous inquiries from international buyers. Overseas event organisers have shown confidence in hosting global conferences in Macao, with several MICE events tentatively planned for the latter half of this year or the following year. These events, focusing on themes like science, technology, and big health, will be organised by overseas entities from Malaysia and Singapore. An exhibitor from the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin has expressed their contentment with the exhibition’s outcomes. According to them, this marks the second consecutive year their group has taken part in this exhibition. Their endeavours to develop the overseas markets through the exhibition platform have yielded significant successes. Specifically, the number of collaborative partners has surged by a minimum of 40% compared to previous years.

A Platform for Collaborative Opportunities within the MICE Industry

As one of the most renowned MICE events in the Asia-Pacific region, “The Meetings Show Asia Pacific” has significantly broadened its scope in 2025. This event has brought together MICE experts, destination management companies, hotels and venue suppliers from around the globe. IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin make use of the platform to create opportunities for the MICE sector to discuss industry trends and foster collaboration.