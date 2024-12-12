Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Breckenridge

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Breckenridge, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Breckenridge on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Breckenridge market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“Congratulations to the City of Breckenridge for earning the Film Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Senator Phil King. “This designation is a testament to the dedicated local leadership, the compelling history, and the natural beauty of Breckenridge. Thank you to the Texas Film Commission for this designation, which will create exciting economic opportunities for this community. I look forward to the continued growth of the film industry in Stephens County and across Senate District 10.”

“We are excited to receive the Film Friendly Texas Community certification,” said Breckenridge City Manager Cynthia Northrop. “The City of Breckenridge is rich in unique history, boomtown legacy, and the rugged beauty of West Texas that features two lakes, prairie land, and breathtaking landscapes. The Mayor and Commissioners continue to promote tourism in alignment with our strategic plan, and this partnership with the Texas Film Commission will serve to welcome the film industry to discover our diverse and beautiful community.”

Breckenridge joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.