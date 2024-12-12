Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Judicial Compensation Commission

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rodney Anderson and reappointed Phil Johnson and Linda Kinney to the Judicial Compensation Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission recommends the proper salaries to be paid by the state for all justices and judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Courts of Appeals, and state district courts.

Rodney Anderson of Grand Prairie is executive vice president and national agency manager for Alliant National Title Insurance Company, and previously represented Texas House District 105 and House District 106. During his tenure, he served on multiple committees including Insurance, Elections, International Trade & Intergovernmental Affairs, and Urban Affairs. He is a board member of Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Irving and Grand Prairie Family YMCA, member of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Texas Land Title Association and the Rotary Club of Grand Prairie, and the former fund-raising chair for the Boy Scouts of America. Anderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Phil Johnson of Lubbock is an attorney and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas. Previously, he served as a Justice and later as Chief Justice of the Seventh Court of Appeals. He is a life fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation and a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Law Institute, Texas Bar College, and the Texas Center for Legal Ethics. He has volunteered and served in various leadership capacities with Boy Scouts of America – Golden Spread Council, Kiwanis, Southwest Lighthouse for the Blind, Lubbock Area Foundation, and Lubbock County Legal Aid Society. Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Texas Tech University (TTU) and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.

Linda Kinney of Comfort is retired and has over 30 years of public service experience. She served two terms on the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority before beginning her service on the Commission in 2019.