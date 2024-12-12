Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Robust Energy Industry At Dallas Citizens Council

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ robust energy sector during a fireside chat at the Dallas Citizens Council 2024 Annual Meeting in Dallas.



"Texas is the fourth-largest producer of oil in the entire world,” said Governor Abbott. "This is owed to the hard work and determination of the men and women of the energy industry. Here in Texas, we believe in an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy approach. That is why we’re also No. 1 for wind power generation and No. 1 for utility-scale solar capacity. We will increase capacity of our grid to ensure that every Texan has affordable, reliable power and unleash the full potential of Texas' nuclear industry. And we will produce enough energy power on the grid to make sure that every home, every business, and every location is going to have access to the power they need.”



Addressing a packed room of over 800 entrepreneurs and local leaders, Governor Abbott championed the state’s energy sector, highlighting the hard work the men and women of the energy industry to cement Texas as the energy capital of the world. Additionally, Governor Abbott discussed Texas’ ongoing efforts to build the epicenter of the nuclear energy supply chain to help power the state’s grid. The Governor also discussed Senate Bill 28, which he signed into law last year to create the Water For Texas Fund to support the development of seven million acre-feet of new water supplies in the next 10 years with a $1 billion investment in programs administered by the Texas Water Development Board.



The Governor was joined during the fireside chat by Dallas Citizens Council Former Chairman Rob Walters and Energy Transfer Executive Chairman Kelcy Warren.