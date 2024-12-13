OSCE trains Pool of Young Experts in the peace and security field

From 11 to 13 December, the OSCE brought together 27 members of the OSCE Pool of Young Experts (18 women and 9 men) in Vienna for an in-person training course focusing on professional competences in the field of peace and security.

The OSCE Pool of Young Experts is a database of 82 young professionals that are all alumni of OSCE activities between the ages of 18 and 30 from across the OSCE region who are motivated to contribute to the work of the OSCE and to peace and security discussions.

The civil servants, students and civil society representatives from across the OSCE region that participated in the training course discussed the Organization’s comprehensive security approach, women in diplomacy in the multilateral context, and the youth and security agenda. In addition, the training included skill-building exercises on public speaking, mediation and negotiations as well as an exchange with OSCE staff.

“Malta strongly believes in the importance of youth involvement in political decision-making as a positive force for social cohesion and sustainable security. We have made this belief central to our Chairpersonship agenda by mainstreaming youth voices across all our strands of work, ranging from sessions on threats affecting cyberspace to our discussions on antisemitism,” said Giulia Saydon, Policy Co-ordinator at the Permanent Mission of Malta to OSCE, the UN and other international organizations, in her opening remarks. “We are, therefore, convinced that the OSCE Pool of Young Experts provides an opportunity for growth, learning and impact. Together, you can shape a forward-looking vision of peace and security that is future-proof and enriched by youth perspectives.”

Participants emphasized the value of practical exercises on negotiation, conflict resolution and mediation, underlining the importance of their dialogue with OSCE staff members on the organizational structure and decision-making processes, among other topics.

“We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of engaging youth in shaping policy. Some of the most innovative ideas in our workshops and work come from young people,” stressed Andrea Salvoni, Senior Advisor in the Office of the OSCE Secretary-General. “Don’t hesitate to share your ideas and collaborate on solutions — you have the potential to make a meaningful impact”.

Anastasia Lortkipanidze, a member of the OSCE Pool of Young Experts, noted that "the Pool of Young Experts initiative is an outstanding platform that not only allows participants to voice their concerns on pressing issues but also promotes valuable connections with peers and professionals. It serves as a unique space to exchange ideas, collaborate, and build networks, all while equipping young experts with the knowledge and skills needed to prepare for their future career opportunities."

Another Pool member, Davor Džakula, said that “participating in the OSCE Pool of Young Experts has been an extraordinary journey, filled with meaningful discussions and impactful sessions alongside colleagues from across Europe, Central Asia and beyond. The diversity of experiences and insights shared within this program has left an indelible mark on me.”

The OSCE extra-budgetary project “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region” continues to drive efforts to empower young leaders in the OSCE region, fostering their potential to shape the future of security and co-operation.