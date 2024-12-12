New funding helps bring more veterinarians to rural B.C.

CANADA, December 12 - A new program to help attract and retain livestock veterinarians in rural parts of the province will mean timely and better access to animal care for ranchers and farmers.

“Our government remains committed to supporting farmers in B.C. care for their livestock by developing innovative programs that address their veterinary needs,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “This initiative aims to bolster the number of veterinarians in rural communities. By doing so, we can provide essential support for livestock care, ultimately strengthening our province’s food security and economy.”

The program will focus on northern B.C. as the priority region. It will help veterinary clinics that provide livestock care with recruitment and retainment of veterinarians and registered veterinary technologists, as well as funding for equipment and training.

“Meeting the demand for animal care in a rural area means long and busy days and nights, especially with the shortage of veterinarians in our rural communities,” said Cori Stephen, a veterinarian with the Nechako Valley Animal Health Services, Vanderhoof. “I’m hopeful the new program will help rural, small-town practices like ours attract and retain veterinarians and technologists interested in joining a rural practice, which, in turn, will allow us to provide care to more animals in need in our area.”

Clinics in the southeast, Okanagan, Thompson, Southern Cariboo, Vancouver Island, Lillooet and Pemberton will be designated as secondary priority areas, with the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley being the lowest priority area. The program will also help build local partnerships to improve strategic planning for veterinary services in under-serviced communities and regions.

“Ranchers and other livestock owners in rural B.C. require a large and diverse group of veterinarians and technicians to assist them with their animal health and welfare needs,” said Kevin Boon, general manager, BC Cattlemen’s Association. “The BC Cattlemen’s Association supports this initiative and feels it will help move the needle to get that help where it is needed most in a short period of time.”

The first intake for applications is from Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, to Jan. 15, 2025.

To learn more about program details and application information, visit: https://iafbc.ca/regional-recruitment-retention-vet/

