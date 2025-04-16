Community-based organizations throughout B.C. have received grants from the Province to fund projects countering racism and promoting multiculturalism.

Under the annual B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants program, projects that battle racial inequity and foster intercultural understanding in B.C. are receiving a total of $300,000 to cover direct costs.

Organizations have applied for as much as $5,000 for projects using the arts, education, awareness and interactive campaigns to help reduce racism and promote diversity. To be eligible, projects were required to begin by April 1, 2025, and wrap up by March 31, 2026.

Projects receiving funding this year include:

Intersectional Advocacy Resources – the non-profit agency Independent Living Vernon will gather and create advocacy information resources to help Indigenous and racialized people navigate large government systems;

Harmonies of Unity: A Convergence of Indigenous and Korean Traditional Arts – hosted by the Garden of Compassion Society in Port Moody, this cultural event will feature traditional performances and art exhibitions from Indigenous and Korean communities;

B.C. Black Film Festival – a weekend-long Black film festival planned for fall 2025 in Victoria, featuring projects of Black filmmakers, producers and artists from B.C.;

Building Bridges: Thriving Communities – the Chilliwack-based non-profit agency Love Without Borders will help refugees and marginalized communities by providing housing, employment opportunities, education and a support network; and

Antisemitism Legal Helpline – Access Pro Bono Society of B.C. connects people who have experienced antisemitism with trauma-informed volunteer lawyers to help identify next steps or available remedies. The grant will enable in-person visits to smaller, more rural Jewish communities.

This grant program is part of the Province’s ongoing efforts to advance multiculturalism and build a more welcoming and equitable B.C. for all. Other government anti-racism initiatives include:

the Racist Incident Helpline, launched last year, which helps connect people who have experienced racism with community support and resources;

the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network, which connects communities with information, supports and training needed to respond to and prevent future incidents of racism and hate; and

the Anti-Racism Act, which the Province is implementing with the aim of dismantling systemic racism in government programs and services.

