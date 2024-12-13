'The Power of OT' Book Launches with Contributions from Respected Occupational Therapist Kate Sheehan

Picture caption: Kate Sheehan, OT, Director of The Occupational Therapy Service and book contributor (left) with author Martina Tierney, OT (right)

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a contributing author, Kate Sheehan, OT and Director of The Occupational Therapy Service, is delighted to support the launch of a new book entitled 'The Power of OT' by fellow OT and author Martina Tierney.With 40 years of experience as an occupational therapist, Martina has taken time to reflect on the profession and hopes to inspire others by showcasing the true essence of OT. The book comprises of 'heartfelt stories from OTs' and alongside her contributors, Martina aims to highlight the life changing outcomes the practice can deliver to clients with mobility and healthcare challenges. Ultimately, she hopes her publication becomes an integral part of educational reading lists so student OTs can appreciate the difference their chosen career pathway can make. Her long-established peer Kate Sheehan was honoured to provide a contributing chapter to the book.Interviewed at the recent OT Show, Martina commented: "I am very proud to launch my new book as I want to inspire new and established occupational therapists and promote the profession of OT. I have told my story and the story of many OTs from across the world and one of my contributors I'm delighted to say is Kate Sheehan. Kate is someone I've admired for years as she's been a well-known trailblazer in the OT world for over 25 years. She's made such a difference to the profession, and it's been an honour to have her as part of the book."Kate also attended the book launch at the exhibition and subsequent evening reception at the prestigious Genting Hotel, NEC, where she said: "For me like Martina, I want to influence occupational therapists in the future, but I also want to promote occupational therapy and the uniqueness of it. I want to highlight the difference it can make to the clients and patients we work with and what it means to them. I've contributed to this book with a view to hopefully helping the next generation of occupational therapists, but also the wider public. I actually want to underline what we can do and look to make sure people can achieve what they want in life and not just exist when mobility becomes a challenge."In summary Kate added: "I think sometimes as healthcare professionals we can get stuck in a little bit of a rut and what is really important about the stories in this book, is they show the depth and breadth of what occupational therapy can achieve. For every OT starting out, I want them to realise the career they have chosen will always be an inspiring one, with no boundaries in terms of patient outcome and career reward."The book can be found for purchase online at https://www.martinatierney.com/books * ENDS *The Occupational Therapy ServiceEstablished in 2004, the Occupational Therapy Service is the UK’s foremost independent occupational therapy company providing international support for case managers, solicitors, insurers, retailers, equipment manufacturers and individuals in the community. It is led by a team of OT directors with expertise that is unsurpassed, namely RCOT Fellow, Kate Sheehan FRCOT FuoW; Samantha Shann, WFOT president; Adam Ferry and Lucy Leonard OT. Together, these respected healthcare professionals head up a 100+ strong team of associates who deliver clinical, consultancy and training disciplines. 100% committed to leveraging the power of OT for positive outcomes, the Occupational Therapy Service has an outstanding track record and reputation.Issued on behalf of:The Occupational Therapy Service8 Linnet Court, Cawledge Business ParkAlnwick, Northumberland, NE66 2GDEmail: admin@theotservice.co.ukFor further information please contact:

