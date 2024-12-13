SwapSpace Launches Mobile App to Enable Seamless Crypto Swaps Anytime, Anywhere

SwapSpace’s mobile app is here—get access to 2,700+ coins and top rates on the go

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwapSpace , a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, is excited to announce the release of its new mobile app, now available for download on Android Designed with user convenience in mind, the app brings the power of SwapSpace’s advanced exchange platform directly to your mobile device, ensuring secure, fast, and cost-effective crypto swaps on the go.Exclusive Access to Competitive RatesSwapSpace is renowned for saving users time and money by aggregating and ranking offers from over 30 trusted exchange partners. With access to 2,700+ coins and zero additional fees, the platform ensures the best possible rates for every transaction. The new mobile app enhances this by making these services more accessible than ever, regardless of location.Key Features & Benefits:- Unbeatable Rates: Users get to compare top-ranked exchange offers from trusted partners in real time.- 30+ Trusted Partners: Guaranteed access to decentralized liquidity pools for fast swaps without upper limits or restrictions.- 2,700+ Coins and Tokens: Swapping trending tokens, stablecoins, and top-ranking assets effortlessly.- Cross-Chain Transactions: Ability to bridge assets across 95 blockchains seamlessly.- 24/7 Live Support: Contact the in-app live chat or email support at any time for instant assistance.- Extra Rewards: To commemorate the launch of the mobile application, every 100th swap done through the app will reward the user who did it with a prize of $100 in USDT.Eva Sever, CMO at SwapSpace, expressed her enthusiasm for the future after the launch:"The SwapSpace mobile app is a game-changer for our users. It combines the platform’s core strengths—security, speed, and top-tier rates—with the convenience of mobile accessibility. We're thrilled to empower our community with the tools they need for effortless trading anytime, anywhere."A Unique Loyalty ProgramThe SwapSpace mobile app comes with even more benefits through the Invader NFT-based Loyalty Program : Users can earn up to 50% cashback on revenue share by upgrading their Invader NFT by spending Diamonds. Performing swaps exclusively in-app can earn them double Diamond rewards.Now Available for DownloadReady to be downloaded directly from the SwapSpace website, the SwapSpace mobile app ensures a better way to swap crypto. Available for Android now as an APK, with Google Play Store and Apple App Store versions coming soon.About SwapSpaceSwapSpace is a cryptocurrency exchange aggregator offering users the best market rates for swaps by aggregating offers from over 30 trustworthy exchange partners. With support for 2,700+ coins and cross-chain swaps across 95 networks, SwapSpace provides a fast, secure, and user-friendly experience—all without extra fees.For more information, visit SwapSpace.co.

