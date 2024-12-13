Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition Launches Search Engine to Identify Accused Clergy Members

Detroit, Michigan – The Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition has introduced a new tool aimed at empowering survivors of clergy sexual abuse and the broader community with greater access to information. The search engine, available at Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition’s website, compiles data on clergy members credibly accused of sexual assault within the state.

The initiative draws on extensive reports and investigations, including publicly released findings from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

To help the community find information on these clergy members, the Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition has made it easy to find details on the accused individuals. The search engine provides details about accused clergy members, including their names, ordination history, and information about the accusations against them. By consolidating these records, the coalition aims to make previously scattered information available in one centralized location.

The database is being updated on a regular basis with new profiles, as new information becomes known.

“This tool was created with survivors and transparency in mind,” a spokesperson for the Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition said. “Our hope is that it provides a sense of empowerment for victims seeking justice and helps communities understand the scope of this issue.”

The launch of the search engine follows an extensive and thorough investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which has published multiple reports on sexual abuse within religious institutions. Under the direction of Attorney General Dana Nessel, the AG’s office has conducted an exhaustive investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members across the state’s seven Catholic dioceses and has released reports on hundreds of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The search engine’s design prioritizes ease of access, allowing users to search for specific individuals or browse through records to better understand patterns within religious organizations. It also provides additional context, such as where the accused clergy members served and when the allegations surfaced.

The release of this resource comes at a time when many states are grappling with the legacy of clergy sexual abuse, sparking renewed calls for accountability and systemic reform. Advocates hope that increased transparency will lead to meaningful change and support for survivors.

There is no registration required to use the search engine and victims of clergy sexual assault can schedule a free, confidential, consultation with a lawyer at the Michigan Clergy Abuse Coalition to discuss their rights.

For more information, visit https://michiganclergysexualabuse.com/.

The Clergy Abuse Coalition is made up of three leading law firms in Michigan, Sommers Schwartz, Grewal Law, and Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni Rivers, and have joined forces to launch the Clergy Abuse Coalition, a collaboration aimed at providing survivors of clergy sexual abuse with legal representation and support.

