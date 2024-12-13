Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.12.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Emel Wadhwani, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery. Wadhwani has been Assistant Chief Counsel at the State Water Resources Control Board since 2018. She was Acting Deputy Secretary for Law Enforcement and General Counsel at the California Environmental Protection Agency in 2024. Wadhwani was an Attorney at the State Water Resources Control Board from 2008 to 2018. She was an Attorney at Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, LLP from 2004 to 2008. Wadhwani was an Associate Attorney at Foley Hoag, LLP from 2003 to 2004. She was a Clerk with the Honorable Norman H. Stahl, 1st Circuit Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2002. Wadhwani was a City Planner at the Philadelphia City Planning Commission from 1996 to 1998. She was an Analyst at Public Agenda from 1993 to 1994. Wadhwani was a Production Assistant at Public Policy Productions from 1992 to 1993. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, her Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and her Bachelor of the Arts degree in History from Yale University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $208,440. Wadhwani is a Democrat.

David Sadwick, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Sadwick has been Deputy Chief Counsel at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control since 2024. He was Assistant Chief Counsel for Enforcement at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2021 to 2024. Sadwick was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Tatro Tekosky Sadwick LLP from 2003 to 2021. He was Counsel at Johnson & Tekosky LLP from 2000 to 2003. Sadwick had two roles at Preston Gates & Ellis LLP from 1995 and 2000, including Los Angeles Managing Partner from 1999 to 2000 and Los Angeles Recruiting Partner from 1995 to 1999. He was a Senior Environmental Associate Attorney at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft from 1992 to 1995. Sadwick was a Senior Environmental Associate Attorney at Heller, Ehrman, White & McAuliffe from 1990 to 1992. He was an Associate Attorney at O’Melveny & Myers from 1987 to 1989. Sadwick was a Judicial Law Clerk at the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals from 1986 to 1987. He was a Summer Law Clerk at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in 1984. Sadwick is a member of the California Lawyers Association. He earned his Juris Doctor’s degree from Stanford Law School and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $211,452. Sadwick is a Democrat.

Tonya Fairley, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology where she has served since 2021. Fairley has been Owner of Strandz Hair Studio since 2013, TS Fairley Leadership and Personnel Development Co. since 2015, and Strandz Unlimited since 2019. She is a member of the John Maxwell Team and the International Association of Women. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fairley is a Democrat.

Yolanda Jimenez, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, where she has served since 2022. Jimenez has been a Teacher for the Twin Rivers Unified School District since 2006. She is a member of the National Writing Project – Area 3. Jimenez earned a Doctor of Education and Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, San Jose and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jimenez is a Democrat.

Joe Yum, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee. Yum has been President of Clarity Investigative Services since 2021. He has also been Part-Time Faculty at California State University, Sacramento since 2022. He was a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2021. He was a Personnel Psychologist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1999 to 2001. Yum served in United States Army National Guard from 1989 to 1997. He is a member of Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and American Psychological Association. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor of Business degree in Business Management from the University of Hawaii. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yum is registered without party preference.