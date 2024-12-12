MPD Makes Arrest in Bellevue Street Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Monday, September 30, 2024, at approximately 11:00 pm, Seventh District officers responded for a report of an armed carjacking in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The victim reported that the suspect physically attacked him and also shot at him. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured by gunfire and transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries from the assault.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24151738